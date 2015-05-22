Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:42 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Adventure Program’s Women’s Adventure Sequoia Backpacking Trip

May 22, 2015 from 5/22 8AM - 5/25

Join us on a fun women's-only hiking trip in Sequoia National Park, exploring the vistas of the Great Western Divide. Fees include: transportation, permits, camping, group gear, and all breakfast/ dinners. You supply your own lunches, snacks, and personal gear.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
  • Starts: May 22, 2015 5/22 8AM - 5/25
  • Price: $209
  • Location: Sequoia National Park
  • Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
  • Sponsors: UCSB Adventure Programs
 
 
 