UCSB Adventure Program’s Women’s Adventure Sequoia Backpacking Trip
May 22, 2015 from 5/22 8AM - 5/25
Join us on a fun women's-only hiking trip in Sequoia National Park, exploring the vistas of the Great Western Divide. Fees include: transportation, permits, camping, group gear, and all breakfast/ dinners. You supply your own lunches, snacks, and personal gear.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
- Price: $209
- Location: Sequoia National Park
- Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
