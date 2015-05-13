Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Adventure Program’s Yosemite Backpacking

May 13, 2015 from 5/13 3PM - 5/17

Go on a four-day backpacking adventure from Tuolumne Meadows to Yosemite Valley along the John Muir Trail, including an ascent of Half Dome. Fees include: transportation, camping, permits, and all breakfast/dinners while camping. You supply your own lunches,snacks, and personal gear.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
  • Starts: May 13, 2015 5/13 3PM - 5/17
  • Price: $219
  • Location: Yosemite National Park
  • Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
  • Sponsors: UCSB Adventure Programs
 
 
 