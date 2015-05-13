Calendar » UCSB Adventure Program’s Yosemite Backpacking

May 13, 2015 from 5/13 3PM - 5/17

Go on a four-day backpacking adventure from Tuolumne Meadows to Yosemite Valley along the John Muir Trail, including an ascent of Half Dome. Fees include: transportation, camping, permits, and all breakfast/dinners while camping. You supply your own lunches,snacks, and personal gear.