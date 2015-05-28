Calendar » UCSB Adventure Program’s Zion National Park Adventure

May 28, 2015 from 5/28 8AM - 6/1 LATE

Zion is an ancient Hebrew word meaning a place of refuge or sanctuary. Described by the LA times as “A symphony of stone, where nature is the maestro.” Located in southern Utah at the junction of the Colorado Plateau, Great Basin and Mojave Desert, Zion boasts 229 sq. miles of dramatic landscape including sculptured canyons and soaring 2000-3000ft cliffs.

We will enjoy a number of the incredible sites by day hiking from our car-camping style campsite. No hiking experience is necessary as long as you are in good physical condition. Weather permitting, some hikes can be up to a strenuous 9 mi roundtrip with a significant elevation gain/loss.

We will depart on Thursday morning and return Monday evening. Fees include transportation, camping, permits, and all breakfasts and dinners while camping. You need to supply your own lunches, snacks, and personal gear.