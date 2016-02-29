Calendar » UCSB ARTS & LECTURES PRESENTS Renee Fleming Master Class

February 29, 2016 from 12:00 PM

Revered soprano Renée Fleming will coach UCSB students in a special one-on-one intensive presented by Arts & Lectures and the UCSB Department of Music.

The class is open to public observation. Admission is free and available on a first-come first-served basis.

Location:

Lobero Theatre

33 E. Canon Perdido

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(805) 963-0761