Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:25 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

UCSB ARTS & LECTURES PRESENTS Renee Fleming Master Class

February 29, 2016 from 12:00 PM

Revered soprano Renée Fleming will coach UCSB students in a special one-on-one intensive presented by Arts & Lectures and the UCSB Department of Music.

The class is open to public observation. Admission is free and available on a first-come first-served basis.

Location:

Lobero Theatre

33 E. Canon Perdido 

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(805) 963-0761

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 29, 2016 12:00 PM
  • Price: The class is open to public observation. Admission is free and available on a first-come first-served basis.
  • Location: Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/ucsb-masterclass-w-renee-fleming/
 
 
 