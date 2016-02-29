UCSB ARTS & LECTURES PRESENTS Renee Fleming Master Class
February 29, 2016 from 12:00 PM
Revered soprano Renée Fleming will coach UCSB students in a special one-on-one intensive presented by Arts & Lectures and the UCSB Department of Music.
The class is open to public observation. Admission is free and available on a first-come first-served basis.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/ucsb-masterclass-w-renee-fleming/