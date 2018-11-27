Calendar » UCSB Chamber Choir and Women’s Chorus

November 27, 2018 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The UCSB Chamber Choir and Women’s Chorus will present a joint concert featuring choral masterpieces and contemporary favorites at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 7:30 pm. Tyler Reece will conduct the Women's Chorus in a diverse program of winter music from around the globe, featuring works by Harold Darke, Frode Fjellheim and Christophe Beck, Robert Sieving, Dan Forrest, Norman Luboff, Michelle Willis, Shawn Kirchner, and Elizabeth Alexander. Daniel Newman-Lessler will conduct the Chamber Choir's program, "'Tis Nature's Voice", a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the environmentalism movement born out of Santa Barbara in 1969, featuring works by Franz Joseph Haydn, Johannes Brahms, Lili Boulanger, Francis Poulenc, Fanny Hensel-Mendelssohn, Adriano Banchieri, Antonín Dvořák, Frank Ticheli, Randall Thompson, and Alisa Bair.

General ($15)

Non-UCSB students with ID ($10)

UCSB students with ID ($5)

Children under 12 (FREE)*

Tickets available at http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets or (805) 893-2064



*Youth tickets may be reserved in advance by contacting the ticket office.