Calendar » UCSB Chamber Orchestra and Chamber Players

December 3, 2018 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Maxim Kuzin will lead the UCSB Chamber Orchestra in performances of Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 8 in B minor, D.759 ("Unfinished") and Gioachino Rossini's overture to Il barbiere di Siviglia ("The Barber of Seville") on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 7:30 pm in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. Directed by Robert Koenig, winners of the quarterly UCSB Chamber Music Competition will perform as the UCSB Chamber Players for the first half of the concert, presenting Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s String Sextet in D Major, Op. 10, Antonín Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96 (“American”), and John Adams’ Hallelujah Junction for two pianos.

General ($10)

Non-UCSB students with ID ($5)

UCSB students with ID (FREE)*

Children under 12 (FREE)*

Tickets available at http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets or (805) 893-2064



*Youth and UCSB student tickets may be reserved in advance by contacting the ticket office.