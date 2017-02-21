Calendar » UCSB Communication Association’s Winter Internship Mixer

February 21, 2017 from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

The UCSB Communication Association invites you to our annual Winter Internship Mixer for Communication majors. This year’s Internship Mixer is on February 21, 2017 from 6:30-8:30pm in the Corwin Pavilion adjacent to the University Center on UCSB campus (Quadrant E/F9/10 on the campus map at http://www.aw.id.ucsb.edu/maps/ucsbmap.html).

Our Internship Mixer brings together approximately 30 professionals from the Santa Barbara area with dozens of students from the Department of Communication to network with one other and hear an informational panel about the mutual benefits of internship relationships.

A panel of Communication professionals and their interns will address topics such as selecting and mentoring interns, lessons learned, and creating reciprocally rewarding experiences for interns and employers. Then, employers will introduce themselves so that students can readily locate and connect with employers of their choice. The evening will conclude with all employers, interns, and students mingling with one another to discuss potential internship opportunities.

The Communication Association at UCSB is a student-run organization dedicated to providing students with an outlet to explore the multi-faceted field of Communication. Our organization hosts professional development events in which students can participate in workshops, hear guest speakers, and meet others in the discipline.