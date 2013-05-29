Calendar » UCSB Dance Co. in Concert: ‘TRAJECTORY’

May 29, 2013 from 8 p.m.

Directed by Delila Moseley Choreography by Nancy Colahan, Meredith Cabaniss, Val Huston, Jose Limon, Jerry Pearson, Peter Pucci and Donald McKayle Company members: Meredith Cabaniss, Brendon Chan, Sarah Eichler, Chelsea Hammond, Genevieve Hand, Yvette Johnson, Kelly Marshall, Sean Nederlof, Salinda Nichols, Alannah Pique, Megan Ragland, Aly Romano, and Dani Ziff (805)963-0408 or online www.centerstagetheater.org; Box Office is open Wed. – Fri., noon – 5 pm and one hour prior to all shows UCSB Dance Company returns from a successful two week tour to New York and Italy, where they performed in six different cities. Trajectory is an evening of compelling and luminous modern dance. Choreographers include Jose Limon and Donald McKayle, icons of the modern dance world in America, and New York choreographer Peter Pucci, formerly of Pilobolus Dance Company. UCSB faculty members Valerie Huston, Jerry Pearson. Christopher Pilafian and Nancy Colohan have set works on the company as well. The company offers their final performance - an exciting evening of dance - thirteen vibrant young dancers in works of brilliance and beauty.