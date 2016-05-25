UCSB Dance Company In Concert
Directed by Delila Moseley
Choreography by Cherice Barton, Guest Artist, Nancy Colahan, Valerie Huston, Christina McCarthy, and Jerry Pearson, Faculty, UCSB and “Dances for Isadora” by Jose Limon.
TIMES: Wednesday, May 25, at 8:00 pm
TIMES: Thursday, May 26, at 8:00 pm
TICKETS: $23 general, $18 students
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: cstheater
- Starts: May 25, 2016 8:00pm
- Price: $18 to $23
- Location: Center Stage Theater
- Website: http://centerstagetheater.org/