Calendar » UCSB Dance presents: Fall Dance Concert

December 4, 2015 from 7:30pm

This year's Fall Dance Concert showcases the works of five senior BFA dance students and UCSB Student Dance Company performing Oh What a World choreographed by Cherice Barton, known for her role as choreographer for Katy Perry's critically acclaimed appearance at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards. The student choreographers collaborate with design and music students on their new works.

Location: Hatlen Theater, UCSB

(Parking in Lot 22)

Ticket Prices: $17 General Admission; $13 UCSB Student/Faculty/Staff, Senior

All dates and times: Dec 4,5: 7:30PM; Dec 5: 2:00PM