May 8, 2014 from 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM

2014 Santa Barbara County Economic Summit

8:30 AM - NOON

Includes admission to the entire half-day Summit, a copy of the 2014 Santa Barbara County Economic Outlook report plus a Continental Breakfast from 7:30-8:30 AM on the 1200 block of State Street. All tickets will be held at Will Call at The Granada the day of the event.

Panel Discussion: The Future of Work. Is America becoming a nation of billionaires and the masses who serve them? Our experts will tackle this topic and more. Panel speakers include Megan McArdle, business blogger for Bloomberg View and author of the new book The Up Side of Down: Why Failing Well Is the Key to Success; Andrew McAfee, principal research scientist at the Center for Digital Business in the MIT Sloan School of Management and co-author of The Second Machine Age; Lee Ohanian, professor of economics and director of the Ettinger Family Program in Macroeconomic Research at UCLA; and moderator Russell Roberts, the John and Jean De Nault Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution and author of The Price of Everything. The Santa Barbara County economic

forecast will be delivered by Peter Rupert, director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and chair of the Department of Economics at UCSB.

Part of the 33rd annual Santa Barbara County Economic Summit