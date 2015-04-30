Calendar » UCSB Economic Forecast Project

April 30, 2015 from 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3171 or (805) 893-3535

UCSB Economic Forecast Project

2015 Santa Barbara County Economic Summit

Thurs, April 30, 8:30 AM, Granada Theatre

Part of the 34th annual Santa Barbara County Economic Summit

Co-presented with the UCSB Economic Forecast Project

Panel Discussion:

Business in the Social Media Age.



The panel will delve into practical strategies businesses can use to increase social media presence, and will deliver helpful tips for increasing brand awareness for small and large companies alike. Panelists include Matt Kautz, director of social media and analytics at Walt Disney Studios; Lisa Jenkins, vice president of marketing & client services at The Marketing Distillery; and moderator Megan McArdle, author of The Up Side of Down: Why Failing Well is the Key to Success. Keynote speakers are Mark Flannery, chief economist for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, who will deliver a presentation about financial regulations and his research, and UCSB Economic Forecast Project Executive Director Peter Rupert, who will deliver a local economic update.