Calendar » UCSB Ensemble for Contemporary Music (ECM)

December 2, 2015 from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Directed by Jeremy Haladyna, UCSB’s Ensemble for Contemporary Music (ECM) is known for its unconventional repertoire choices and daring performances. The ensemble will present its annual fall concert on Wednesday, December 2, 2015, at 4 pm in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall on the UCSB campus.