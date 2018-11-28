Calendar » UCSB Ethnomusicology Forum: Louise Meintjes (Duke University)

November 28, 2018 from 3:30 pm - 5 pm

Dr. Louise Meintjes (Music/Anthropology, Duke University) will present a talk titled "Ululation: Zulu Performance and Sound Studies" on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 3:30-5 pm in Music Room 1145. Dr. Meintjes will discuss her new ethnography of Zulu cultural politics and dance in post-apartheid South Africa, Dust of the Zulu. Sponsored by the Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music, Ethnomusicology Forum, and the African Studies Research Focus Group. Admission is free.