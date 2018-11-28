UCSB Ethnomusicology Forum: Louise Meintjes (Duke University)
Dr. Louise Meintjes (Music/Anthropology, Duke University) will present a talk titled "Ululation: Zulu Performance and Sound Studies" on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 3:30-5 pm in Music Room 1145. Dr. Meintjes will discuss her new ethnography of Zulu cultural politics and dance in post-apartheid South Africa, Dust of the Zulu. Sponsored by the Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music, Ethnomusicology Forum, and the African Studies Research Focus Group. Admission is free.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Department of Music
- Starts: November 28, 2018 3:30 pm - 5 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Music Room 1145 (UCSB Music Building)
- Website: http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/event/1747
- Sponsors: UCSB Department of Music