UCSB Faculty Artist Recital: Natasha Kislenko, piano

November 14, 2018 from 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

The UCSB Department of Music will present a recital featuring faculty member and pianist Natasha Kislenko on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 8 pm in Karl Geiringer Hall on the UCSB campus. In the first of a series of three recitals commemorating a centennial of Rachmaninoff’s immigration to the United States (November 1918), Dr. Kislenko will present Rachmaninoff’s piano compositions written/revised exclusively in his years away from Russia. The opening concert will feature Rachmaninoff's Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 36 (1931 version) and several piano transcriptions. Dr. Kislenko will be joined by her violin partner Chavdar Parashkevov in works by Leonid Nikolayev, Gustav Mahler, and George Gershwin. Admission is free (reservation recommended). Reservations can be made at http://music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets or by calling (805) 893-2064.