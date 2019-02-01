Calendar » UCSB Faculty Artist Recital: Paul Berkowitz, piano

February 1, 2019 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

The UCSB Department of Music will present a recital featuring faculty member and pianist Paul Berkowitz on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 8 pm in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall on the UCSB campus. Mr. Berkowitz—best known for his performances and recordings of Schubert and the other Viennese masters Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Johannes Brahms—will take something of a departure into the works of J.S. Bach, Bartók, and Chopin. The first half of the recital will pair Bach’s popular and effervescent Italian Concerto with one of his most profound and expansive works, the Partita in D Major. Excerpts from Béla Bartók’s infrequently heard and highly inventive Mikrokosmos, Vol. VI (1939) will begin the second half, followed by Bartók’s lively Six Dances in Bulgarian Rhythm. A short group of later works by Chopin will round out the program—the ravishingly beautiful Nocturne in E-flat, Op. 55, No. 2; the lilting Waltz, Op. 42; and the Barcarolle, Op. 60.

General admission ($15); non-UCSB students with ID ($5); UCSB students with ID (FREE); children ages 9-12 (FREE). Tickets are available at http://music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets or by calling (805) 893-2064.