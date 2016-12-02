Calendar » UCSB Fall Dance Concert

December 2, 2016 from 8:00pm

UCSB's Fall Dance Concert features Pupil Suite choreographed by Gallim Dance Artistic Director and Guggenheim Fellow Andrea Miller. Hailed as a true original, Miller dives deep into each new work exploring universal struggles of love, spirituality, and the tensions between the individual and collective experience. New York Magazine writes, “Her viscerally physical movement wrings every inch of life from her dancers—and you’ll be holding your breath, too.” To round out the concert, senior BFA dance students present new works in collaboration with student lighting and costume designers and the UCSB Dance Company performs selections from their 2016-17 repertory.

Runs December 2-3 /8pm

December 3 /2pm

Performing: UCSB's Hatlen Theater

$17 General Admission

$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child