Calendar » UCSB GIVE Sale

June 21, 2014 from 8:00am - 4:00pm

HUGE Sale!!! The 24th Annual GIVE BACK Sale

Thousands of items donated by UCSB students!

Recycle-Reuse-Restyle

Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 8 am-4pm

Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista

Give back to the local community and environment by participating in the 24th Annual GIVE Sale! 100% of the proceeds are distributed to Isla Vista non-profits and projects that benefit the community. UCSB students and community members donate items they no longer need or want for the sale. Last year we raised over $37,000 for non-profits. This is a great way to be GREEN and re-use items that may have ended up in a landfill.

For more information visit http://www.sa.ucsb.edu/giveiv