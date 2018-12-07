UCSB Gospel Choir
Directed by Victor Bell, the UCSB Gospel Choir will present traditional and contemporary songs drawn from African American religious traditions on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall.
General ($10)
Non-UCSB students with ID ($5)
UCSB students with ID (FREE)*
Children under 12 (FREE)*
Tickets available at http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets or (805) 893-2064
*Youth and UCSB student tickets may be reserved in advance by contacting the ticket office.
- Website: http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/event/1677
