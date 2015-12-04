Calendar » UCSB Gospel Choir Concert

December 4, 2015 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Victor Bell, the UCSB Gospel Choir presents sold-out performances each quarter and is regularly featured in numerous community events and university celebrations. The Gospel Choir recently produced a CD entitled Praize Party on the Yard and has been featured on the WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show. Join the Gospel Choir for their annual fall concert on Friday, December 4, 2015 at 7:30 p.m. in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall on the UCSB campus.