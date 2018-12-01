Calendar » UCSB Graduate Student Recital: Naomi Merer, soprano

December 1, 2018 from 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Graduate voice student Naomi Merer (soprano) will present a doctoral recital, "Farewell to the world: a recital on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots," with pianist Asher Severini on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 1:30 pm in Karl Geiringer Hall. The program will feature works by Joachim Raff, Carl Loewe, Edward Elgar, Robert Schumann, and Gaetano Donizetti. Admission is free.



Praised for her "voice that grew in warmth and consonance" (Daniel Kepl), American soprano Naomi Merer is excited to perform Miss Phoebe in the North American premiere of Lehár’s The Mock Marriage with UCSB Opera Theatre. Operatic roles include Susanna in Le nozze di Figaro, Youth in Thomas Cipullo’s After Life, Célie in Thomas Pasatieri’s Signor Deluso (UCSB), Zweite Dame in Die Zauberflöte (Prague Summer Nights Young Artists Music Festival), Papagena in Die Zauberflöte (Amalfi Coast Music and Arts Festival), and Madame Herz in The Impresario (Northwestern University). Ms. Merer has also performed several chorus roles with Opera Santa Barbara, including Lolette in La rondine, a Hen in The Cunning Little Vixen, and Suor Osmina in Suor Angelica. Her accolades include winning second place in the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation competition (2018) and singing on a master class with Renée Fleming in the Lobero Theatre (2016). She is an MM/DMA candidate in voice performance, studying with Dr. Linda Di Fiore.

Photo by Zach Mendez.