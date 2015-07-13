Calendar » UCSB GRITtalks: JOANN KUCHERA-MORIN

July 13, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

GRITtalks: Ground-breaking Research/Innovative Technology

Media Arts and Technology; Music: Immersed in N-Dimensions: Using the Creative Process as a Computational Framework for Unfolding Complex

The event is free, but a reservation is recommended in order to guarantee a seat.

In this information-rich age when voluminous amounts of data are being generated, processed, and transformed at ever increasing rates, how does one master control, working with these data as if it were intuitive and second nature? Can one master control much in the same way that a composer or musician creates or performs a composition, with intuitive precision? And if so, could one design a computational framework that could support this creative process, allowing researchers of different fields to work with their data as artists do?

SPEAKER BIO

Dr. JoAnn Kuchera-Morin, Director and Chief Scientist of the AlloSphere Research Facility (www.allosphere.ucsb.edu), Professor of Media Arts and Technology and Music. Her research focuses on creative computational systems, multi-modal media systems content and facilities design. Her years of experience in digital media research led to the creation of a multi-million dollar sponsored research program for the University of California—the Digital Media Innovation Program. She was Chief Scientist of the Program from 1998 to 2003. The culmination of Professor Kuchera-Morin’s creativity and research is the AlloSphere, a 30-foot diameter, 3-story high metal sphere inside an echo-free cube, designed for immersive, interactive scientific and artistic investigation of multi-dimensional data sets.

Reception will follow in the Michael Douglas Lobby.

This event is co-sponsored by UCSB Summer Sessions, the Carsey-Wolf Center, and the Alumni Association.

For additional information on GRITtalks, go to http://summer.ucsb.edu/grit