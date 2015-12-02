Calendar » UCSB Jazz Combos

December 2, 2015 from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Jon Nathan, the UCSB Jazz Combos will present an evening of jazz standards, with something to please every music lover. Repertoire will follow the “Blue Note” mainstream modern jazz styles of the 1950’s and 60’s, and will include songs found in the recordings of Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Art Blakey, Sonny Rollins, Clifford Brown, and many others. Wednesday, December 2, 2015 at 7:30 p.m. in Geiringer Hall on the UCSB campus.