Calendar » UCSB Jazz Combos at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club

December 2, 2018 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Directed by Jon Nathan, the UCSB Jazz Combos will present a concert featuring jazz standards as well as original songs and arrangements by some of today’s most innovative composers on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 1 pm at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club in downtown Santa Barbara.

General ($10)

Non-UCSB students with ID ($5)

UCSB students with ID (FREE)*

Children under 12 (FREE)*

Tickets available at http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets or (805) 893-2064



*Youth and UCSB student tickets may be reserved in advance by contacting the ticket office.



Seating is limited in the dining area at SOhO. To guarantee your seat, please make a lunch reservation with SOhO by calling (805) 962-7776 after you have purchased a ticket through the UCSB AS Ticket Office.