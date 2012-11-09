UCSB Lacrosse Benefit Golf Tournament
November 9, 2012 from 11:00am - 5:00pm
The UCSB Lacrosse Benefit Golf Tournament raises funds for the UCSB men's & women's lacrosse programs. These teams are mostly self-supporting through dues, donations and fundraising. More than 85% of each teams' annual operating budget is fundraised. Appproximately 15% comes from Associated Student and Campus Election sources. Zero comes from state or university funding.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Box Credit, Fess Parker, Lacrosse Fanatic, Ramada, The Par 3 Tour, Toyota, Tri-Valley, Western Onion
- Starts: November 9, 2012 11:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $125
- Location: Glen Annie Golf Club
- Website: http://laxteams.net/santabarbaratournaments/page.html?page=2320#GolfTournament
