Calendar » UCSB Lacrosse Benefit Golf Tournament

November 9, 2012 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

The UCSB Lacrosse Benefit Golf Tournament raises funds for the UCSB men's & women's lacrosse programs. These teams are mostly self-supporting through dues, donations and fundraising. More than 85% of each teams' annual operating budget is fundraised. Appproximately 15% comes from Associated Student and Campus Election sources. Zero comes from state or university funding.