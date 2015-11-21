Calendar » UCSB Middle East Ensemble

November 21, 2015 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The UCSB Middle East Ensemble will present their fall concert on Saturday, November 21, 2015 at 7:30 p.m. in UCSB’s Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. The ensemble is thrilled to feature UCSB music faculty member and Grammy Award-winning vocalist, Isabel Bayrakdarian. Born in Lebanon to an Armenian family, Bayrakdarian is a soprano with an illustrious career in opera, as well as film soundtracks, Armenian music, and more. With the Middle East Ensemble, Bayrakdarian will perform a set of Armenian music, a set of Arab music, and a Jewish hymn. Other concert highlights include a number of Egyptian songs (including an ‘Abd al-Halim Hafiz song sung by Mohamed Moharram, a Sayyid Makkawi song sung by Sam Khattar, a song associated with the Muslim pilgrimage sung by Samantha Mchammel, and a famous children’s song). Gabriela Quintana-Garcia will present a renowned Tunisian song and Andrea Fishman will present a lively Sephardic song from Greece.

The Middle East Ensemble's Dance Company will also perform a variety of dances from the Arabian Peninsula (featuring Sunaina Kale, solo vocalist), Egypt, Greece, and Lebanon/Palestine/Syria, with choreography by Alexandra King and Cris! Basimah. Scott Marcus, Director of the UCSB Middle East Ensemble. Sue Rudnicki, Director of the Ensemble’s percussion section. Cris! Basimah, Director of the Ensemble’s Dance Company. UCSB Middle East Ensemble. Saturday, November 21, 2015. 7:30 p.m. UCSB Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. Tickets: general admission ($15), non-UCSB students with ID ($10), UCSB students with ID ($5), children under 12 (FREE).