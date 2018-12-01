Calendar » UCSB Middle East Ensemble

December 1, 2018 from 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Directed by Scott Marcus, the UCSB Middle East Ensemble will present an evening of music and dance reflecting the great variety of cultures found in the Middle East on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 7:30 pm in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. This performance will mark the beginning of the Ensemble's 30th year, and will feature five major Arab art songs from the second half of the 20th century: Umm Kulthum’s "il-Hubb Kidah," Wadi‘ s-Safi’s "‘Ala Rimshi ‘Ayunha," Sabah Fakhri’s "Iba‘tli Gawab," Su`ad Muhammad’s "Wahashtini," and Muhammad Kahlawi’s "L-Agli n-Nabi," presented by solo vocalists Rob Hodges, Sam Khattar, Michelle Logan, and Sarah Salem.



The ensemble will also present three Armenian songs (one also a dance), featuring Varduhi Sargsyan, solo vocalist. Andrea Fishman will perform two Sephardic songs from Morocco. The well-known Jordanian song, "Ya Sa‘ad," will be featured, as well.



As always, the Ensemble's Dance Company will perform a wonderful variety of dances, from Armenian, Egyptian, and Persian cultures, with choreographies by Cris! Basimah, Shahrzad Khorsandi, and Jatila van der Veen. The Dance Company will also bring back a former member of the company, Laura Leyl, to present a rousing solo dance.



Scott Marcus, Founder & Director

Sue Rudnicki, Director of the Ensemble’s percussion section

Cris! Basimah, Director of the Ensemble’s Dance Company

General ($15)

Non-UCSB students with ID ($10)

UCSB students with ID ($5)

Children under 12 (FREE)*

Tickets available at http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets or (805) 893-2064



*Youth tickets may be reserved in advance by contacting the ticket office.