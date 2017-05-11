Calendar » UCSB New Works Lab

May 11, 2017 from 8:00pm

UCSB's New Works Lab provides original student projects with a year of developmental support culminating in workshop productions in the Performing Arts Theater. This year’s inaugural lab showcases new plays by undergraduates Miriam Dance and Andalusia Kear, and devised works by grad students Haddy Kreie and Tristan Newcomb.

Performing in two parts:

Part A: May 11, 18 /8PM; May 13, 20 - 21 /2pm

Part B: May 12 - 1, 19 - 21 /8pm

Showing in UCSB's Performing Arts Theater

Tickets:

$17 General Admission

$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/General Student/Senior/Child