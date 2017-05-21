UCSB New Works Lab
UCSB's New Works Lab provides original student projects with a year of developmental support culminating in workshop productions in the Performing Arts Theater. This year’s inaugural lab showcases new plays by undergraduates Miriam Dance and Andalusia Kear, and devised works by grad students Haddy Kreie and Tristan Newcomb.
Performing in two parts:
Part A: May 11, 18 /8PM; May 13, 20 - 21 /2pm
Part B: May 12 - 1, 19 - 21 /8pm
Showing in UCSB's Performing Arts Theater
Tickets:
$17 General Admission
$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/General Student/Senior/Child
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Theater and Dance
- Starts: May 21, 2017 2:00pm; 8:00pm
- Price: $13 - $17
- Location: UCSB Performing Arts Theater
- Website: https://secure.lsit.ucsb.edu/dram/d7/news/event/489
- Sponsors: UCSB Theater and Dance