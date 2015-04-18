Calendar » UCSB Parent Teen Study

April 18, 2015 from 10:00am

Local teens (14-18 years old) are invited to participate with their mothers in a Parent-Teen Communication Study that is taking place at UCSB. Participating in this study takes about one hour and involves having conversations with your mother or child about different topics, including relationships, dating, sexuality, sexual orientation, marriage, and families.

Each teen and mother who participates will receive a $15 cash or gift card incentive in appreciation of their time (total $30 combined).

Appointments are available daily and on weekends. Call Audrey at (805) 380-6897 to sign up or learn more. Or, visit: http://ucsbstudy.wix.com/ucsbstudy