Calendar » UCSB Reads: Activism & Social Change Panel Discussion

February 10, 2016 from 4:00pm - 5:15pm

The UCSB Library, as part of its UCSB Reads 2016 programming, will present a panel discussion open to the public titled “Activism and Social Change.” The panelists will explore both historical and contemporary activism, including the Black Lives Matter movement, and Bryan Stevenson's legal work as highlighted in his memoir “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” this year's UCSB Reads book.

The event will be in the Library's new Instruction & Training Room 1312 (Mountain Side, 1st Floor) from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Wed., Feb. 10. Light refreshments will be served.

The panelists are Alice O’Connor, a UCSB history professor whose current research focuses on wealth and inequality in the post–World War II United States; Hahrie Han, Anton Vonk Associate Professor of Political Science at UCSB and author of “How Organizations Develop Activists: Civic Associations and Leadership in the 21st Century”; and Ryan Greenwood, director of Movement Politics for National People’s Action, a network of 30 community organizations dedicated to social, racial and economic justice.

In its 10th anniversary year, UCSB Reads is a program of the UCSB Library in which the campus and Santa Barbara communities read the same book.