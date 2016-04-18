Calendar » UCSB Reads Author Talk

April 18, 2016 from 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

UCSB Reads 2016, a program of the UCSB Library, will conclude with a talk by Bryan Stevenson, attorney and author of the UCSB Reads 2016 book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” at UCSB's Campbell Hall. Admission to the lecture, co-sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures, is free and open to the public.

Through a common reading experience, UCSB Reads, in its 10th anniversary year, brings the campus and Santa Barbara community together for dialogue about important topical issues.

Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, has represented capital defendants and death row prisoners since 1985. He has been described by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Desmond Tutu as “America’s young Nelson Mandela.” UCSB Reads is co-sponsored by the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor.