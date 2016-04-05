Calendar » UCSB Reads: Community Policing and ‘Just Mercy’

April 5, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Join IV Foot Patrol and UCPD at the UCSB Library in a roundtable discussion about community policing (a partnership between police and the people they serve) and this year's UCSB Reads book, "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson. Moderated by the Honorable Frank J. Ochoa, Retired Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free. Co-sponsored by UCSB Library and Associated Students.