UCSB Reads & Immigration Awareness Week Spoken Word Performances

January 26, 2017 from 6:00 pm

Stephanie Camba is a writer, poet, singer, MC, visual art-maker, fighter, healer, and eternal learner. With transnational origins, they were born in the Philippines and raised in the Marshall Islands. Camba has struggled with finding a sense of belonging in spaces or with people because of the complexity of experiences and traumas of being an immigrant [email protected] from a lower income family prone to various forms of abuse, violence, and privileges, which greatly informs their interconnecting works and identities.

Yosimar Reyes is a nationally acclaimed poet, educator, performance artist and public speaker. Born in Guerreo, Mexico and raised in Eastside San Jose Reyes explores the themes of migration and sexuality in his work. His first collection of poetry, “For Colored Boys Who Speak Softly…” was self published after a collaboration with the legendary Carlos Santana. He was featured in the Documentary, 2nd Verse: The Rebirth of Poetry.

Sponsored by UCSB Reads, Immigration Awareness Week, Undocumented Student Services, Resource Center for Gender & Sexual Diversity, and the MultiCultural Center.