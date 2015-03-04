Calendar » UCSB Reads Panel: “Prisoner Re-entry”

March 4, 2015 from 4:00pm

This panel discussion is part of the events scheduled for the ninth annual UCSB Reads program, in which UCSB and the Santa Barbara community read the same book. The 2015 book selection is Piper Kerman's memoir "Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison." Re-entry refers to the transition of prisoners back into the community. Panelists will talk about the challenges faced by offenders after their release, focusing on youth and female prisoners. Speakers are Sister Terry Dodge from Crossroads, a nonprofit that supports women who have been incarcerated; Billi Jo Starr from Freedom4Youth, an organization that works with youth in the juvenile justice system; and Kristianne Clifford from the Freedom to Choose Foundation, which offers workshops in California prisons.