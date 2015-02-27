Calendar » UCSB Reads Panel: “Restorative Justice: Bringing Victims & Offenders Together at UCSB & Beyond”

February 27, 2015 from 12:00pm

Three panelists -- Joaquin Becerra of UCSB, Laurel Kaufer of PrisonofPeace.org, and Lizzie Rodriguez of the Conflict Solutions Center -- will speak about how they use restorative justice with students, in the prisons, and in the community. Restorative justice is a process through which victims, offenders and community members meet to collectively repair the harm caused by a crime. This panel discussion is part of the events scheduled for the ninth annual UCSB Reads program, in which UCSB and the Santa Barbara community read the same book. The 2015 book selection is Piper Kerman's memoir "Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison."