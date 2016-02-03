Calendar » UCSB Reads: “White Like Me” Documentary Screening

February 3, 2016 from 4:00pm - 5:30 pm

As part of UCSB Reads 2016, the UCSB Library will host a free screening of the documentary “White Like Me: Race, Racism & White Privilege in America,” featuring Tim Wise, at 4 p.m. Wed., Feb. 3 in the Library's Instruction & Training Room 1312 (Mountain Side, 1st Floor). Light refreshments will be served.

UCSB Professor Howard Winant, who founded and directed the University of California Center for New Racial Studies, and whose research and writing focuses on racial and social theory, will introduce the film. Afterward, Winant will lead a brief discussion.

In its 10th anniversary year, UCSB Reads is a program of the UCSB Library in which the campus and Santa Barbara communities read the same book. This year's selection is Bryan Stevenson's “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.”