UCSB Spring Dance Concert
April 14, 2017 from 8:00pm
UCSB's Spring Dance Concert features lively new works by senior BFA students in collaboration with student lighting and costume designers. Faculty member Christina McCarthy presents a striking new piece, and our UCSB Dance Company performs two original works before embarking on their two-week European tour.
Running: April 14 - 15 /8pm; April 15 /2pm
Performing in: UCSB's Hatlen Theater
Tickets:
$17 General
$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child
