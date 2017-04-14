Calendar » UCSB Spring Dance Concert

April 14, 2017 from 8:00pm

UCSB's Spring Dance Concert features lively new works by senior BFA students in collaboration with student lighting and costume designers. Faculty member Christina McCarthy presents a striking new piece, and our UCSB Dance Company performs two original works before embarking on their two-week European tour.

Running: April 14 - 15 /8pm; April 15 /2pm

Performing in: UCSB's Hatlen Theater

Tickets:

$17 General

$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child