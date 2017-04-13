UCSB Spring Dance Concert
April 13, 2017 from 8pm
UCSB's Spring Dance Concert features lively new works by senior BFA students in collaboration with student lighting and costume designers. Faculty member Christina McCarthy presents a striking new piece, and our UCSB Dance Company performs two original works before embarking on their two-week European tour.
Running: April 13 - 14 /8pm; April 15 /2pm
Performing in: UCSB's Hatlen Theater
Tickets:
$17 General
$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child
- Website: https://secure.lsit.ucsb.edu/dram/d7/news/event/488