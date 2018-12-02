UCSB Student Carillon Recital
December 2, 2018 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Students from UCSB University Carillonist Wesley Arai's studio will present a recital from the carillon in UCSB's Storke Tower on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 10-11 am. Listeners are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the grass outside the tower during the recital. Admission is free.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Department of Music
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB Storke Tower
- Website: http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/event/1728
