UCSB Student Carillon Recital

December 2, 2018 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Students from UCSB University Carillonist Wesley Arai's studio will present a recital from the carillon in UCSB's Storke Tower on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 10-11 am. Listeners are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the grass outside the tower during the recital. Admission is free.