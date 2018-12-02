Pixel Tracker

Sunday, December 2 , 2018, 10:20 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Student Carillon Recital

December 2, 2018 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am
UCSB Student Carillon Recital

Students from UCSB University Carillonist Wesley Arai's studio will present a recital from the carillon in UCSB's Storke Tower on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 10-11 am. Listeners are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the grass outside the tower during the recital. Admission is free.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Department of Music
  • Starts: December 2, 2018 10:00 am - 11:00 am
  • Price: Free
  • Location: UCSB Storke Tower
  • Website: http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/event/1728
  • Sponsors: UCSB Department of Music
 
 
 