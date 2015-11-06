Calendar » UCSB Theater & Dance presents: Venus

November 6, 2015 from 7:30pm

Suzan-Lori Parks' tale of exploitation and love draws from the real-life story of Sarah Baartman--a young Black woman from South Africa. Lured from her home, and billed as the Hottentot-Venus, she starred in one of the most famous freak shows of the 19th century--her physique both fascinating and astonishing Europeans of that time. The play examines both Venus' rise to stardom and her ultimate destruction, as she battles society's fascination, scientists' cold curiosity, and a lover's deadly obsession. Theatrical, powerful, poetic, challenging, funny, frightening, and ultimately deeply human--a groundbreaking and provocative work by America’s premiere African-American female playwright.

Location: Performing Arts Theater (Parking in Lot 22)

Price: General Admission - $17; UCSB Student/Faculty/Staff/Alumni, Seniors - $13

All dates & times: Nov 6-7 & Nov 10-14 / 7:30 PM; Nov 7-8 & Nov 14 / 2PM