November 23, 2015 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The UCSB University Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Brent Wilson, will present its annual fall concert on Monday, November 23, 2015 at 7:30 p.m. in UCSB’s Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. The program will open with Leonard Bernstein’s classic, the overture to Candide, followed by Mozart’s Divertimento in Bb Major, K. 137. The program will conclude with Dvořák’s masterful Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Op. 88. Winners of the UCSB Chamber Music Competition (the UCSB Chamber Players) will open the first half of the concert. UCSB University Chamber Orchestra and Chamber Players. Monday, November 23, 2015. 7:30 p.m. UCSB Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. Tickets: general admission ($10), non-UCSB students with ID ($5), UCSB students with ID and children under 12 (FREE).