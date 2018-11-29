Calendar » UCSB Wind Ensemble

November 29, 2018 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Directed by Paul Bambach, the UCSB Wind Ensemble will present classics from the wind band repertoire alongside new and exciting works by some of today’s most well-known composers on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 7:30 pm in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. The program, titled "Bookends," will include Robert Jager’s Variations on a Theme of Robert Schumann, Béla Bartók’s Petite Suite, François Gossec's Military Symphony in F, and Frank Ticheli’s Wild Nights. The concert will also feature graduate assistant Enoch Matsumura conducting Samuel Hazo's Sevens. Rounding out the concert will be William Schuman's George Washington Bridge and Chester Overture, acting as "bookends" to begin and end the concert.

General ($10)

Non-UCSB students with ID ($5)

UCSB students with ID (FREE)*

Children under 12 (FREE)*

Tickets available at http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets or (805) 893-2064



*Youth and UCSB student tickets may be reserved in advance by contacting the ticket office.