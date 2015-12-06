UCSB Women’s Chorus
Directed by Pascal Salomon, the UCSB Women’s Chorus will present a concert on Sunday, December 6, 2015, at 7:30 p.m. in Geiringer Hall on the UCSB campus. Admission is free.
A dynamic group of music majors and non-majors, the UCSB Women’s Chorus draws its membership from some 20 departments across campus. The Women’s Chorus performs the main repertoire for women's voices, including a cappella and accompanied works, often with unusual combinations of instruments. The Women’s Chorus has been featured on four CD recordings with the UCSB Chamber Choir, including Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ucsbmusicdept
- Starts: December 6, 2015 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Price: FREE.
- Location: UCSB Geiringer Hall
- Website: http://www.music.ucsb.edu/