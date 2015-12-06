Calendar » UCSB Women’s Chorus

December 6, 2015 from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Directed by Pascal Salomon, the UCSB Women’s Chorus will present a concert on Sunday, December 6, 2015, at 7:30 p.m. in Geiringer Hall on the UCSB campus. Admission is free.

A dynamic group of music majors and non-majors, the UCSB Women’s Chorus draws its membership from some 20 departments across campus. The Women’s Chorus performs the main repertoire for women's voices, including a cappella and accompanied works, often with unusual combinations of instruments. The Women’s Chorus has been featured on four CD recordings with the UCSB Chamber Choir, including Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana.