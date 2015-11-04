UCSB World Music Series: Bluegrass with Salt Martians
The Santa Barbara-based Salt Martians (Ken Gaston on guitar and lead vocals, Doug Toews on mandolin, lead and harmony vocals, Tim Mullins on banjo, dobro, and harmony vocals, and Aaron Douglas on string bass and harmony vocals) is an all-acoustic bluegrass band, performing tuens from Bill Monroe to the Byrds. Wednesday, November 4, 2015. NOON. Music Bowl. FREE. Bring your lunch!
Presented by the UCSB MultiCultural Center and the Ethnomusicology Program in the Department of Music.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ucsbmusicdept
- Starts: November 4, 2015 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Price: Free and open to the public.
- Location: UCSB Music Bowl, Music Department Courtyard
- Website: http://www.music.ucsb.edu/