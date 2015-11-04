Calendar » UCSB World Music Series: Bluegrass with Salt Martians

November 4, 2015 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara-based Salt Martians (Ken Gaston on guitar and lead vocals, Doug Toews on mandolin, lead and harmony vocals, Tim Mullins on banjo, dobro, and harmony vocals, and Aaron Douglas on string bass and harmony vocals) is an all-acoustic bluegrass band, performing tuens from Bill Monroe to the Byrds. Wednesday, November 4, 2015. NOON. Music Bowl. FREE. Bring your lunch!

Presented by the UCSB MultiCultural Center and the Ethnomusicology Program in the Department of Music.