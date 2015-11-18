Calendar » UCSB World Music Series: UCSB Gospel Choir

November 18, 2015 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m

Directed by Victor Bell, the choir will perform traditional and contemporary songs drawn from African American religious traditions. Wednesday, November 18, 2015. NOON. Music Bowl. FREE. Bring your lunch!

Presented by the UCSB MultiCultural Center and the Ethnomusicology Program in the Department of Music.