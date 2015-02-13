Calendar » UCSB’s Adventure Program’s Big Sur Weekend Adventure

February 13, 2015 from Feb.13, 8AM - Feb. 16, Evening

Pre-trip Meeting: Monday February 9th at 7pm / Registration Deadline: February 12th

Big Sur is a must see stretch of California’s coast! Come enjoy and action packed weekend that includes seals, waterfalls, hikes and of course fun. We will depart Friday and enjoy a beautiful drive along the coast with stops to see stunning views and the famous waterfall at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park. We will camp at Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Each day we will enjoy beautiful Big Sur day hikes exploring the trails which meander up and down hills, tiptoeing over tiny springs and streams and through gorgeous redwood groves.

We will depart on 8am Friday morning and return Monday evening. Fees include transportation, camping, permits, and all breakfasts and dinners while camping. You need to supply your own lunches, snacks, and personal gear.