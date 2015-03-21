Calendar » UCSB’s Adventure Program’s California Park Adventure

March 21, 2015 from 3/21 10AM - 3/29

From gorgeous coastal beaches and forests to scenic granite mountain valleys and unique desert splendors, California has it all! We are on the road again to Big Sur, Yosemite and Death Valley and everything in between!

Adventure terms: camping, hiking, exploration, beaches, forests, mountains, deserts, fun!

Prerequisite: No hiking experience needed; good physical condition and positive mental attitude. Itineraries are always tentative, weather permitting, participation is cooperative!

Fees include transportation, camping, permits, and all breakfasts and dinners while camping. You need to supply your own lunches/$, snacks, and personal gear.