UCSB’s Adventure Program’s Colorado Canoe Trip

March 21, 2015 from March 21 - March 24

Pre-trip Meeting: Monday March 16th at 7pm / Registration Deadline: March 17th

Canoeing on the Colorado River through Black Canyon below Hoover Dam is a wonderful experience. The desert environment is broken by the cool waters of the river and we camp alongside refreshing hot springs at night.

The fee includes round trip transportation, breakfasts and dinners while camping, camping fees, canoes, canoe lesson and group cooking equipment. You must supply your own lunches and personal equipment. This trip requires that you be in good physical condition and an ability to swim. Aside from carrying your own personal equipment, each canoe will be responsible for carrying some group food and group equipment

