Calendar » UCSB’s Adventure Program’s Grand Canyon Backpacking Trip

February 23, 2015 from March 23 - March 29

Pre-trip meeting: Wednesday March 11th at 7pm / Registration Deadline: March 18th

John Wesley Powell was one of the first people to explore the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Years ago he wrote, “We are now ready to start on our way down the great unknown… three quarters of a mile in the depths of the earth… walls and cliffs, that rise to the world above.” Things have changed since then; thousands have ventured to the bottom of the canyon by mule train or on foot, yet the canyon has remained unscathed. The awe felt by John Wesley Powell and his party is shared by all canyon explorers.

We are fortunate to have received one of the few permits issued for this time of the year. The permit allows us to hike and camp in the main corridor of the canyon for five consecutive days. The itinerary has us hiking eight to ten miles each day with one lay over day scheduled on the third day.

The group leaves UCSB on Monday and drives all day to the South Rim of the Canyon. We spend the next five days in the canyon with Sunday as the day we hike out. Our drive home on Sunday has an estimated arrival to campus late Sunday evening.

Temperatures in and around the Canyon can get quite cold and there is even a possibility of snow. Thus, be prepared for cold weather (boots, warm pants, a warm sleeping bag, [good to 20º F], and warm clothes are required).

The hike down into the canyon and back up is strenuous, especially with the weight of a backpack. Participants must be in good physical condition and previous backpacking experience is highly recommended.

The fee includes round-trip transportation, breakfasts and dinners while camping, camping fees, permit fees and group equipment. You must supply your own lunches and personal equipment. Due to permit restrictions there are only nine spaces available for participants.